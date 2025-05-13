Left Menu

The Cyber Crime Epidemic: Fighting Back with Digital Hygiene

The prevalence of cyber crime in Australia escalates, with over 87,000 incidents reported in 2023-2024 and substantial financial losses due to scams. This article emphasizes the importance of digital hygiene, offering practical steps to protect online information, including strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and mindful sharing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rockhampton | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:28 IST
The digital age brings unparalleled convenience, yet with it comes an escalating risk of cyber crime, a threat many Australians remain unprepared for, according to the latest report by the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

The 2023-2024 period saw over 87,000 reports, underscoring the urgent need for improved digital hygiene. Australians' online security is increasingly compromised, as evidenced by the A$319 million lost to scams this year alone, alongside notable breaches affecting superfunds.

Addressing this growing concern, the article outlines accessible measures for bolstering personal cybersecurity. Steps include critical habits like using strong passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, keeping software updated, and being cautious about sharing personal details online. These practices aim to cultivate a culture of digital safety akin to pandemic-era hand hygiene protocols.

