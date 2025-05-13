EU Regulators Probe Starlink's Competitive Edge Against SES and Intelsat
EU antitrust regulators are evaluating whether Elon Musk-owned Starlink is a valid competitor to SES and Intelsat in a $3.1 billion deal. Feedback from stakeholders will influence the European Commission's decision to approve the acquisition, demand concessions, or initiate a comprehensive investigation.
European Union antitrust regulators are investigating if Elon Musk's Starlink presents a credible challenge to European satellite firms SES and Intelsat, in light of a $3.1 billion acquisition bid.
The EU regulators have reached out to customers of SES and Intelsat, placing the spotlight on Starlink as a potential competitive force in the satellite market.
The European Commission's verdict, which hinges on these customer responses, could lead either to a straightforward deal approval, necessary concessions, or a thorough investigation.
