EU Regulators Probe Starlink's Competitive Edge Against SES and Intelsat

EU antitrust regulators are evaluating whether Elon Musk-owned Starlink is a valid competitor to SES and Intelsat in a $3.1 billion deal. Feedback from stakeholders will influence the European Commission's decision to approve the acquisition, demand concessions, or initiate a comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union antitrust regulators are investigating if Elon Musk's Starlink presents a credible challenge to European satellite firms SES and Intelsat, in light of a $3.1 billion acquisition bid.

The EU regulators have reached out to customers of SES and Intelsat, placing the spotlight on Starlink as a potential competitive force in the satellite market.

The European Commission's verdict, which hinges on these customer responses, could lead either to a straightforward deal approval, necessary concessions, or a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

