EU Regulators Probe Starlink's Competitive Edge Against SES and Intelsat

European Union antitrust regulators are investigating if Elon Musk's Starlink presents a credible challenge to European satellite firms SES and Intelsat, in light of a $3.1 billion acquisition bid.

The EU regulators have reached out to customers of SES and Intelsat, placing the spotlight on Starlink as a potential competitive force in the satellite market.

The European Commission's verdict, which hinges on these customer responses, could lead either to a straightforward deal approval, necessary concessions, or a thorough investigation.

