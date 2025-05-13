Nvidia's Strategic AI Leap: Transforming Saudi Arabia's Data Landscape

US chip giant Nvidia has announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia's AI startup Humain, backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, to supply 18,000 cutting-edge chips for a major data center project. This collaboration was unveiled during a diplomatic visit to the Middle East aimed at boosting economic ties.

Nvidia's founder Jensen Huang highlighted the role of AI as essential infrastructure akin to electricity and the internet, driving technological advancement in nations. The chips, known as Blackwell, are set to power a 500-megawatt data center in Saudi Arabia, a testament to the country's commitment to advancing its digital landscape.

The partnership forms a part of Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities and cloud computing framework through significant foreign investments. The Nvidia GB300 Blackwell chips, unveiled earlier this year, represent one of the firm's most sophisticated AI technologies.

