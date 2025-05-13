Left Menu

Bharti Hexacom's Profits Skyrocket Amid Tariff Hike Success

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom reported a significant increase in profit after tax to Rs 468.4 crore for Q4 2025, primarily due to tariff hikes. The company experienced growth in both revenue and mobile average revenue per user, achieving an annual profit of Rs 1,493.6 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom has announced a remarkable surge in profits, with its profit after tax more than doubling to Rs 468.4 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This notable increase can be largely attributed to effective tariff hikes.

Compared to the previous year's same quarter, where the profit stood at Rs 222.6 crore, this indicates substantial financial growth. The group's revenue from operations also saw a 22.5 percent rise, reaching Rs 2,289 crore in the assessed quarter, up from Rs 1,868 crore in March 2024.

In a strategic focus on premium service offerings, Bharti Hexacom achieved a 22 percent yearly growth in mobile revenues, alongside industry-leading ARPU growth driven by increased data consumption. The company's annual figures reflect an almost threefold profit increase to Rs 1,493.6 crore, with operational revenue jumping by 20.5 percent to Rs 8,548 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

