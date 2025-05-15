Left Menu

Chip Clash: U.S.-China Tensions Amplified by Export Control Measures

China criticized the U.S. for its new export control guidance, which warns companies against using Huawei's Ascend AI chips, citing potential violations. The move raises concerns about the stability of global semiconductor supply chains and has drawn a strong response from China's commerce ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The ongoing semiconductor standoff between the United States and China has intensified as the U.S. issued a new guidance targeting Huawei's advanced AI chips. China's dismissal of the move as an 'abuse' of export control measures highlights the diplomatic rift and its potential economic impact.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security released a memo cautioning companies about the potential violation of U.S. export controls linked to the use of Huawei's Ascend AI chips. These semiconductors represent Huawei's cutting-edge technology vying against U.S. firm Nvidia for market dominance in China.

This guidance is not only a challenge to Huawei but it also threatens the global semiconductor supply chain's stability. In a press conference, Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yongqian voiced China's intent to protect its enterprises' rights, signaling potential measures to counteract the U.S.'s latest stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

