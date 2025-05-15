Apple's India Manufacturing Plans Stay Steady Amidst US Pressure
Despite US President Donald Trump's push for increased domestic production, Apple's commitment to establishing India as a major manufacturing hub remains firm, according to government sources. The tech giant, which sources a significant portion of its products from India, reassured Indian officials of its ongoing investment plans.
- Country:
- India
Despite pressure from US President Donald Trump to boost domestic manufacturing, Apple has maintained its commitment to India as a key manufacturing base, government sources reveal. Executives of the Cupertino-based company assured Indian officials that the nation's investment plans would proceed as intended.
Trump recently expressed dissatisfaction with Apple's growing production in India, urging CEO Tim Cook to focus efforts on American soil instead. India, characterized by Trump as a high-tariff nation, has presented an attractive deal, suggesting tariff-free trade conditions to facilitate business.
According to an S&P Global analysis, Apple's Indian export numbers surged dramatically, with the vast majority destined for the US market as the company adapts to potential tariff changes. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that iPhones worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore were exported in fiscal 2025, underscoring India's significant role in Apple's global supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- India
- manufacturing
- investment
- Tim Cook
- Donald Trump
- iPhones
- exports
- Foxconn
- Tata Electronics
ALSO READ
US President Donald Trump announces trade deal with UK, reports AP.
I just hope it ends very quickly: US President Donald Trump on India's military strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
US President Donald Trump says US and UK will announce a 'full and comprehensive' trade deal, reports AP.
President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years, reports AP.
'I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,' says US President Donald Trump.