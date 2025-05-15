Left Menu

Apple's India Manufacturing Plans Stay Steady Amidst US Pressure

Despite US President Donald Trump's push for increased domestic production, Apple's commitment to establishing India as a major manufacturing hub remains firm, according to government sources. The tech giant, which sources a significant portion of its products from India, reassured Indian officials of its ongoing investment plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:18 IST
Apple's India Manufacturing Plans Stay Steady Amidst US Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite pressure from US President Donald Trump to boost domestic manufacturing, Apple has maintained its commitment to India as a key manufacturing base, government sources reveal. Executives of the Cupertino-based company assured Indian officials that the nation's investment plans would proceed as intended.

Trump recently expressed dissatisfaction with Apple's growing production in India, urging CEO Tim Cook to focus efforts on American soil instead. India, characterized by Trump as a high-tariff nation, has presented an attractive deal, suggesting tariff-free trade conditions to facilitate business.

According to an S&P Global analysis, Apple's Indian export numbers surged dramatically, with the vast majority destined for the US market as the company adapts to potential tariff changes. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that iPhones worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore were exported in fiscal 2025, underscoring India's significant role in Apple's global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025