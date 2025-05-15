Apple's India Manufacturing Plans Stay Steady Amidst US Pressure

Despite pressure from US President Donald Trump to boost domestic manufacturing, Apple has maintained its commitment to India as a key manufacturing base, government sources reveal. Executives of the Cupertino-based company assured Indian officials that the nation's investment plans would proceed as intended.

Trump recently expressed dissatisfaction with Apple's growing production in India, urging CEO Tim Cook to focus efforts on American soil instead. India, characterized by Trump as a high-tariff nation, has presented an attractive deal, suggesting tariff-free trade conditions to facilitate business.

According to an S&P Global analysis, Apple's Indian export numbers surged dramatically, with the vast majority destined for the US market as the company adapts to potential tariff changes. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that iPhones worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore were exported in fiscal 2025, underscoring India's significant role in Apple's global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)