China's LandSpace Rockets Ahead with Methane-Powered Innovation
LandSpace Technology, a private Chinese firm, successfully launched its methane-powered Zhuque-2E Y2 rocket, placing six satellites into orbit. This development reinforces LandSpace's leadership in cleaner, cost-effective rocket technology, amid growing competition in China's commercial space sector, which aims to rival Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink project.
In a significant stride for China's burgeoning space industry, LandSpace Technology, a private Beijing-based firm, successfully launched its methane-powered Zhuque-2E Y2 rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Saturday. The mission put six satellites into orbit, underscoring the company's commitment to developing reusable, cost-efficient rockets.
LandSpace's pioneering use of methane-liquid oxygen propulsion places it ahead of U.S. competitors like SpaceX and Blue Origin. Methane is viewed as a cleaner, safer alternative to traditional hydrocarbon fuels and a key player in reusable rocket technology. This latest launch reflects growing competition in the space industry as China aims to pose a viable alternative to SpaceX's Starlink.
The mission featured satellites developed by Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute, including Earth-monitoring radar and multispectral satellites for environmental and mineral surveys. Despite past controversies surrounding Spacety, LandSpace continues to innovate, with plans for reusable rockets set for a 2025 test launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
