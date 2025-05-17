Left Menu

China's LandSpace Rockets Ahead with Methane-Powered Innovation

LandSpace Technology, a private Chinese firm, successfully launched its methane-powered Zhuque-2E Y2 rocket, placing six satellites into orbit. This development reinforces LandSpace's leadership in cleaner, cost-effective rocket technology, amid growing competition in China's commercial space sector, which aims to rival Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:51 IST
China's LandSpace Rockets Ahead with Methane-Powered Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant stride for China's burgeoning space industry, LandSpace Technology, a private Beijing-based firm, successfully launched its methane-powered Zhuque-2E Y2 rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Saturday. The mission put six satellites into orbit, underscoring the company's commitment to developing reusable, cost-efficient rockets.

LandSpace's pioneering use of methane-liquid oxygen propulsion places it ahead of U.S. competitors like SpaceX and Blue Origin. Methane is viewed as a cleaner, safer alternative to traditional hydrocarbon fuels and a key player in reusable rocket technology. This latest launch reflects growing competition in the space industry as China aims to pose a viable alternative to SpaceX's Starlink.

The mission featured satellites developed by Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute, including Earth-monitoring radar and multispectral satellites for environmental and mineral surveys. Despite past controversies surrounding Spacety, LandSpace continues to innovate, with plans for reusable rockets set for a 2025 test launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025