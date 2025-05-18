Left Menu

Tragic Loss: A Young Engineer's Battle with Work Pressure

Krutrim, Ola's AI division, addresses the tragic suicide of a young engineer, Nikhil Somwanshi, allegedly due to work pressure. The company pledges full support to his family and collaborates with authorities. Nikhil was on leave, seeking rest before his untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ola's AI sector, Krutrim, announced it is fully supporting the family of Nikhil Somwanshi, a talented young engineer who died by suicide earlier this month, reportedly due to 'extreme work pressure'. The company is offering assistance to authorities, remaining in communication as needed.

The incident came to light on May 8 when information surfaced online. A colleague claimed, via Reddit, that Nikhil was under intense work stress. The tragic revelation prompted Krutrim to express heartfelt condolences to Nikhil's family and friends.

Despite being on personal leave at the time of the incident, Nikhil had communicated his need for rest, which the company promptly granted. Krutrim emphasizes its commitment to supporting those affected by this devastating loss, recognizing Nikhil's absence as a significant one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

