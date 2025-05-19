Left Menu

India Delicenses 6 GHz Band: A Digital Revolution

India's Centre proposes draft rules to delicense the lower 6 GHz band for unlicensed indoor use. This move, supported by the ITU-APT Foundation of India, aims to boost Wi-Fi broadband, unlocking new digital possibilities and aligning India with global standards in spectrum use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:22 IST
In a landmark decision, India's Centre has released draft regulations to delicense the lower segment of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed indoor use. This initiative is anticipated to revolutionize the Wi-Fi broadband sector by enabling data-intensive applications, according to industry experts.

The proposed rules apply to the 5925-6425 MHz band, where no authorisation will be necessary for establishing or maintaining wireless equipment, provided it operates on a non-interference basis. These rules exclude use on certain platforms like oil rigs and vehicles.

The ITU-APT Foundation of India has hailed the decision as a game-changer, paving the way for next-generation technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7. The move places India among global leaders in spectrum innovation, fostering digital inclusion and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

