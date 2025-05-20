Left Menu

MediaTek to Launch World's Smallest 2nm Chips by September

MediaTek is set to begin production of 2-nanometer chips in September, marking a significant achievement in the semiconductor industry. This move highlights MediaTek's advanced technology and its strengthening partnerships with industry leaders. The company's commitment to 6G technology and AI assistance is also emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:08 IST
MediaTek to Launch World's Smallest 2nm Chips by September
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

MediaTek is poised to revolutionize the semiconductor industry with the introduction of its 2-nanometer chips, scheduled for production in September. This advancement is set to dwarf the current smallest chips available, which measure 3 nanometers.

Rick Tsai, MediaTek's Vice Chairman and CEO, announced the groundbreaking development at Computex, revealing that the chip will be a high-volume product. Tarun Pathak from Counterpoint Research highlighted its potential efficiency and innovation gains, given MediaTek's partnership with TSMC.

With aspirations beyond advanced computing, Tsai affirmed MediaTek's readiness for the 6G era, promising AI-integrated 6G technologies. Additionally, MediaTek's Kompanio Ultra, crafted with TSMC's 3-nanometer process, delivers significant AI capabilities and extended battery life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

