Vajra Sentinel: A Breakthrough in Indian Defense Technology
Big Bang Boom Solutions delivered the first Vajra Sentinel Systems to the Indian Air Force, enhancing India's counter-drone defense capabilities. Developed entirely in India, the system marks a significant technological milestone, demonstrating India's growing self-reliance in defense. The system performed exceptionally in Operation Sindoor, neutralizing foreign drones.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) – Marking a significant technological advancement, Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) has successfully delivered the first units of its Vajra Sentinel Systems, a next-generation counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS), to the Indian Air Force. This development represents a big step for India's self-reliance in defense technology amidst Operation Sindoor.
Engineered entirely in India, the Vajra Sentinel has shown exceptional performance compared to both domestic and international systems. It has quickly cleared user acceptance tests and carries the distinguished DGAQA clearance. BBBS's youthful team responded adeptly to drone threats during Operation Sindoor by delivering the systems ahead of schedule.
Dr. R. Shivaraman, CTO of BBBS, emphasized the pride in contributing to national defense and self-reliance. CEO Praveen Dwarakanath further highlighted this achievement as a testament to India's capability to create cutting-edge defense systems devoid of foreign dependency, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.
