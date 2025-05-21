Rakshit Choudhary Takes the Helm: A New Era Begins at Deriv
Deriv has announced a leadership change with Rakshit Choudhary becoming CEO. Choudhary's 16-year journey is marked by significant contributions, including scaling the company globally. The transition signifies Deriv's shift to an AI-first strategy, focusing on innovation, growth, and enhanced client experiences.
Deriv, a prominent figure in the online trading industry, has revealed a significant leadership transition with Rakshit Choudhary stepping into the Chief Executive Officer role. This change signifies a promising future oriented toward innovation and growth.
Choudhary, who embarked on his journey at Deriv 16 years ago as an intern, has played a pivotal role in the company's expansion to a client base exceeding three million globally. As the new CEO, he promises to uphold the company's commitment to simplifying and democratizing trading, while pursuing strategic expansions in their core markets.
This leadership change aligns with Deriv's recent decision to move towards an AI-first strategy, with substantial investments in technology and talent to ensure scalable growth and an improved trading experience. Founder Jean-Yves Sireau continues as the majority shareholder, turning his focus to strategic endeavors and his next venture, n1.healthcare.
