Left Menu

Marks & Spencer Under Cyber Siege: Unveiling the Digital Defense Crackdown

Marks & Spencer experienced a cyberattack where hackers breached their systems through a third-party contractor. The attack has significantly affected their operations, leading to the halt of online sales till July. M&S has tripled its tech spending to strengthen defenses, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:49 IST
Marks & Spencer Under Cyber Siege: Unveiling the Digital Defense Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marks & Spencer has revealed details of a cyberattack that compromised its systems, orchestrated by hackers who manipulated employees of a third-party contractor to bypass digital defenses. This cyber breach has significantly disrupted the British retailer's operations, with Chief Executive Stuart Machin announcing a substantial increase in tech spending to boost security.

The retailer, which has an IT partnership with Tata Consulting Services, has stopped online sales until July due to the attack. Machin declined to comment on whether Tata was the point of entry for the hackers, highlighting the use of social engineering rather than system vulnerability.

The National Crime Agency is investigating the attack, suspecting a group of young, English-speaking hackers. M&S is collaborating with experts and authorities to remediate the issue, having already scanned 600 systems for damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025