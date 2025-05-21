Marks & Spencer Under Cyber Siege: Unveiling the Digital Defense Crackdown

Marks & Spencer has revealed details of a cyberattack that compromised its systems, orchestrated by hackers who manipulated employees of a third-party contractor to bypass digital defenses. This cyber breach has significantly disrupted the British retailer's operations, with Chief Executive Stuart Machin announcing a substantial increase in tech spending to boost security.

The retailer, which has an IT partnership with Tata Consulting Services, has stopped online sales until July due to the attack. Machin declined to comment on whether Tata was the point of entry for the hackers, highlighting the use of social engineering rather than system vulnerability.

The National Crime Agency is investigating the attack, suspecting a group of young, English-speaking hackers. M&S is collaborating with experts and authorities to remediate the issue, having already scanned 600 systems for damage.

