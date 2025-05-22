Left Menu

MercadoLibre's Leadership Transition: Galperin Passes Baton to Szarfsztejn

MercadoLibre has announced that CEO and co-founder Marcos Galperin will step down in 2026, making way for Ariel Szarfsztejn, current commerce head. Galperin will take on a strategic role as executive chairman. Szarfsztejn joined the company in 2017 and became commerce head in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:13 IST
MercadoLibre's Leadership Transition: Galperin Passes Baton to Szarfsztejn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Latin American e-commerce powerhouse MercadoLibre revealed a significant shift in its leadership on Wednesday, announcing that CEO and co-founder Marcos Galperin will be succeeded by current commerce director Ariel Szarfsztejn in 2026.

Although transitioning from his current position, Galperin, a billionaire and influential entrepreneur, will remain with the company in a strategic capacity as executive chairman of the board. This change is part of a broader plan to continue the company's strong market presence.

Meanwhile, Szarfsztejn's experience with MercadoLibre, where he has served since 2017 and held multiple roles before becoming leader of commerce in 2023, positions him as a fitting successor to Galperin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025