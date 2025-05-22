MercadoLibre's Leadership Transition: Galperin Passes Baton to Szarfsztejn

Latin American e-commerce powerhouse MercadoLibre revealed a significant shift in its leadership on Wednesday, announcing that CEO and co-founder Marcos Galperin will be succeeded by current commerce director Ariel Szarfsztejn in 2026.

Although transitioning from his current position, Galperin, a billionaire and influential entrepreneur, will remain with the company in a strategic capacity as executive chairman of the board. This change is part of a broader plan to continue the company's strong market presence.

Meanwhile, Szarfsztejn's experience with MercadoLibre, where he has served since 2017 and held multiple roles before becoming leader of commerce in 2023, positions him as a fitting successor to Galperin.

