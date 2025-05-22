Left Menu

Stargate UAE: The World's Largest AI Data Center Project

In 2026, the UAE will launch the first phase of the Stargate UAE AI data center, equipped with 100,000 Nvidia chips. Despite prior U.S. restrictions, the project is approved under a deal by President Trump. The collaboration involves firms like Oracle and Nvidia, ensuring robust security and AI infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates is set to debut the first phase of its ambitious Stargate UAE project in 2026. Equipped with 100,000 advanced Nvidia chips, this initiative aims to create the world's largest AI data center, defying previous U.S. restrictions due to the UAE's ties with China.

The 10-square-mile Abu Dhabi site will host 5 gigawatts of power for data centers, with the first gigawatt dedicated to the Stargate project. This endeavor is spearheaded by UAE's G42, in collaboration with U.S. firms OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco Systems, and Japan's SoftBank Group. The advanced Nvidia Grace Blackwell GB300 servers play a pivotal role in its development.

Despite earlier U.S. export controls, the Trump administration approved the deal outside the United States. The U.S. Commerce Department now plans a collaborative effort with the UAE to ensure the project adheres to stringent U.S. security standards and responsibly deploys AI infrastructure globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

