German Consumer Rights Group Loses Bid Against Meta's AI Training

A German consumer rights group faced a setback on Friday as their attempt to halt Meta Platforms from using Facebook and Instagram posts for AI model training was rejected by a Cologne court.

The Verbraucherzentrale NRW, funded by the state, pursued an injunction against Meta's move to train AI models using public posts from EU adults across its platforms and user interactions.

In response, Meta assured that EU platform users would be informed about the AI training initiative and allowed the option to opt out if they chose.

(With inputs from agencies.)