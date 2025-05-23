Left Menu

German Consumer Rights Group Loses Bid Against Meta's AI Training

A German consumer rights group, Verbraucherzentrale NRW, failed to obtain a court injunction against Meta Platforms to prevent the use of Facebook and Instagram posts in AI training. The Cologne court ruled against the injunction, allowing Meta to proceed with using public posts for AI training in the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A German consumer rights group faced a setback on Friday as their attempt to halt Meta Platforms from using Facebook and Instagram posts for AI model training was rejected by a Cologne court.

The Verbraucherzentrale NRW, funded by the state, pursued an injunction against Meta's move to train AI models using public posts from EU adults across its platforms and user interactions.

In response, Meta assured that EU platform users would be informed about the AI training initiative and allowed the option to opt out if they chose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

