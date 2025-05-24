Left Menu

Trump Imposes Tariffs on Apple and Samsung: Trade Ramifications Loom

President Donald Trump announced new tariffs affecting smartphone giants, notably Apple and Samsung. The 25% levy targets these companies amidst broader trade tensions. Additionally, existing 50% tariffs on the European Union will remain unless a new trade agreement is reached. The announcement reflects escalating trade policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:00 IST
Trump Imposes Tariffs on Apple and Samsung: Trade Ramifications Loom
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to impose a new 25% tariff on tech giants like Apple and Samsung, impacting the global smartphone market.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump revealed the tariff as part of his administration's aggressive trade policy strategies, signaling challenges ahead for the tech industry.

Moreover, Trump reiterated his stance on maintaining a 50% tariff on European Union goods without a renegotiated trade deal, underscoring the tense trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025