Trump Imposes Tariffs on Apple and Samsung: Trade Ramifications Loom
President Donald Trump announced new tariffs affecting smartphone giants, notably Apple and Samsung. The 25% levy targets these companies amidst broader trade tensions. Additionally, existing 50% tariffs on the European Union will remain unless a new trade agreement is reached. The announcement reflects escalating trade policy shifts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:00 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to impose a new 25% tariff on tech giants like Apple and Samsung, impacting the global smartphone market.
Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump revealed the tariff as part of his administration's aggressive trade policy strategies, signaling challenges ahead for the tech industry.
Moreover, Trump reiterated his stance on maintaining a 50% tariff on European Union goods without a renegotiated trade deal, underscoring the tense trade relations.
