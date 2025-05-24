Trump Imposes Tariffs on Apple and Samsung: Trade Ramifications Loom

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to impose a new 25% tariff on tech giants like Apple and Samsung, impacting the global smartphone market.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump revealed the tariff as part of his administration's aggressive trade policy strategies, signaling challenges ahead for the tech industry.

Moreover, Trump reiterated his stance on maintaining a 50% tariff on European Union goods without a renegotiated trade deal, underscoring the tense trade relations.

