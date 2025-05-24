Tariff Turbulence: Market Shaken by Trump's New Trade Stance

U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Friday, with all major indexes indicating a weekly loss. The declines came after President Donald Trump suggested imposing 50% tariffs on European goods, reviving global trade tensions and creating turmoil in the markets.

This move had a pronounced effect on technology and consumer discretionary stocks, which faced the heaviest losses among the S&P 500's subsectors. Apple faced additional pressure, falling to a two-week low following Trump's warning of potential 25% tariffs on iPhones sold domestically but manufactured abroad.

Financial indicators such as the 10-year U.S. Treasury note saw easing yields, falling to 4.509%. Market experts, like James St. Aubin of Ocean Park Asset Management, noted that Trump's aggressive tariff strategy brought renewed fears, overshadowing prior hopes of trade stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)