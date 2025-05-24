CHINADA Condemns Enhanced Games as Doping Contest

The Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) has issued a strong rebuke against the upcoming Enhanced Games, urging the international sports community to stand against the event's endorsement of performance-enhancing drugs. The competition, set to launch in Las Vegas in May 2026, will feature swimming, athletics, and weightlifting, openly inviting athletes to use substances banned in official competitions.

CHINADA criticized the Enhanced Games as a 'distorted competition' that perverts sports into a drug contest, sharply contradicting the World Anti-Doping Code. They argue that such practices not only endanger athletes' health but also undermine the spirit of fair competition in sports.

Despite the opposition, the Enhanced Games' organizers assert that current bans hinder athletic performance and encourage athletes to participate by offering significant prize money. The agency warns these lucrative incentives promote a sensationalized 'gladiator show,' and calls for a united stand against such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)