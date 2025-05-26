Signify Unveils India's First WiZ Store: A Smart Lighting Revolution

Signify, a global leader in lighting, has opened its first exclusive WiZ Store in Pune, India, as part of its expansion strategy in the smart-lighting market. The store aims to redefine lighting experiences by offering customizable and intuitive smart lighting solutions.

The store is located in Pune's rapidly developing IT and real estate hub, targeting young, tech-savvy customers. It showcases Philips Smart LED products powered by WiZ, enabling control through apps and voice assistants. The store provides a comprehensive shopping experience with various connected SKUs.

Signify's C Arun Kumar emphasized their commitment to advancing smart homes in India, spotlighting the immersive lighting experience that seamlessly integrates into modern lifestyles. This initiative further cements Signify's leadership and innovation in delivering user-centric lighting solutions across urbanizing Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)