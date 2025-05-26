Left Menu

Reliance Jio Seeks Approval for Innovative WiFi Expansion

Reliance Jio has applied to the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) for approval to use the 26 GHz band spectrum for WiFi services. This request follows the 2022 telecom auction guidelines which require prior clearance for alternate technology usage of 5G-assigned spectrum.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:09 IST
Reliance Jio has initiated a move to expand its WiFi services by applying for approval to use the 26 GHz band spectrum. The application was filed with the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical division under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as confirmed by sources.

This request aims to broaden Jio's service capabilities using the spectrum acquired during the 2022 auction, which mandated prior clearance for spectrum intended for other than 5G technology, as specified in the Notice Inviting Application (NIA). Such clearance is crucial when the spectrum is purposed for technologies outside of the GSM, WCDMA, LTE, CDMA, or IMT-2020 - 5G technology framework.

During the 2022 telecom spectrum auctions, Jio successfully acquired substantial spectrum, including the 26 GHz band, contributing to its leading telecom sector position in India. Despite reaching out for confirmation, Jio has not responded to the inquiry about its application status with TEC.

