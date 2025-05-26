Zepto and Truecaller Pioneering Trust in Quick Commerce

In a significant move to enhance user trust and engagement, Zepto, India's burgeoning quick commerce player, has forged a partnership with Truecaller, a global communications giant. This collaboration is set to redefine interactions between Zepto and its customers, focusing on reliable and seamless communication.

The partnership leverages Truecaller's Customer Experience Solutions, aiming to streamline operations across every stage of the Zepto journey. From onboarding processes to doorstep deliveries, Truecaller's verified call features will play a pivotal role in ensuring secure, contextual, and trusted interactions.

Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra emphasizes the critical role of communication in quick commerce. The alliance with Truecaller signifies Zepto's commitment to safe and dependable connections, enhancing both user trust and operational efficiency. Truecaller's Priyam Bose echoes this sentiment, highlighting the collaboration's potential to redefine urban convenience in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)