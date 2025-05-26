Left Menu

Zepto and Truecaller Pioneering Trust in Quick Commerce

Zepto, a quick commerce enterprise, partners with Truecaller to enhance user trust and engagement. This collaboration ensures reliable communication and aims to streamline operations, from order confirmations to onboarding, using Truecaller's Customer Experience Solutions, verified call features, and personalized outreach strategies, promising efficient and secure user interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:46 IST
In a significant move to enhance user trust and engagement, Zepto, India's burgeoning quick commerce player, has forged a partnership with Truecaller, a global communications giant. This collaboration is set to redefine interactions between Zepto and its customers, focusing on reliable and seamless communication.

The partnership leverages Truecaller's Customer Experience Solutions, aiming to streamline operations across every stage of the Zepto journey. From onboarding processes to doorstep deliveries, Truecaller's verified call features will play a pivotal role in ensuring secure, contextual, and trusted interactions.

Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra emphasizes the critical role of communication in quick commerce. The alliance with Truecaller signifies Zepto's commitment to safe and dependable connections, enhancing both user trust and operational efficiency. Truecaller's Priyam Bose echoes this sentiment, highlighting the collaboration's potential to redefine urban convenience in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

