Security Assurances for Ukraine: A Continental Partnership
Allies of Ukraine will establish binding security commitments to support Kyiv against future Russian aggression. The upcoming summit in Paris aims to formalize military, logistical, intelligence support, and sanctions. Diplomats pivot towards legally binding guarantees, seeking to emulate NATO’s mutual defense strategy amid ongoing talks for a lasting peace.
Ukraine's allies are poised to finalize security guarantees at a Paris summit, including commitments for military, intelligence, and diplomatic support should future Russian aggression occur. This draft proposal will secure approval from leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing' by day's end.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived at the Elysee Palace, joining over 27 leaders to finalize contributions towards Ukraine's security. The negotiations aim to bolster Kyiv's faith in international support, especially given past Russian invasions in 2014 and 2022.
The talks signify an evolution from military aid pledges to legally binding defensive guarantees. Diplomats emphasize that credible, lasting security assurances are vital now, with significant debate expected over a prospective military response. President Zelenskiy's participation further underscores the urgency of unified defensive agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon Cuts Senator Kelly's Military Pay Amid Controversy
NHRC Probes Alleged Discriminatory Policy in Railway Tenders
Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark
Pentagon Targets Senator Kelly: A Clash of Military and Politics
Senator Faces Demotion After Urging Troops to Defy Orders