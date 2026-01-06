Security Assurances for Ukraine: A Continental Partnership

Ukraine's allies are poised to finalize security guarantees at a Paris summit, including commitments for military, intelligence, and diplomatic support should future Russian aggression occur. This draft proposal will secure approval from leaders of the 'Coalition of the Willing' by day's end.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived at the Elysee Palace, joining over 27 leaders to finalize contributions towards Ukraine's security. The negotiations aim to bolster Kyiv's faith in international support, especially given past Russian invasions in 2014 and 2022.

The talks signify an evolution from military aid pledges to legally binding defensive guarantees. Diplomats emphasize that credible, lasting security assurances are vital now, with significant debate expected over a prospective military response. President Zelenskiy's participation further underscores the urgency of unified defensive agreements.

