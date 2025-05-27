Left Menu

ValueLabs Wins Big at 2025 Globee® AI Awards, Redefines Industry Standards

ValueLabs received eight Gold and one Bronze award at the 2025 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, highlighting their evolution into a leading AI services company. Their AiDE® platform enables enterprise transformation with AI-driven solutions, reinforcing their status as a top innovator in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ValueLabs has been honored at the prestigious 2025 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, securing eight Gold and one Bronze award across a range of significant categories. This accolade underscores ValueLabs' emergence as a leader in the AI services sector, affirming their 'Category of One' status.

When Generative AI made its significant debut over two years ago, ValueLabs swiftly pivoted to capitalize on new opportunities and surmount existential challenges. They declared their former business framework obsolete and developed AiDE®, an Enterprise Operating System now integral to every organizational function.

ValueLabs' sophisticated AiDE® platform is transforming businesses by allowing them to reimagine traditional practices with intelligent, autonomous workflows. The firm's success at the Globee® Awards underlines the platform's versatility and wide-ranging impact across industries, reinforcing their leadership in Agentic AI services.

