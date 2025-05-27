BenQ Eyes India as Its Future Market Giant

Taiwan-based display solutions provider BenQ is eyeing India as a potential major market, with growing opportunities in education and healthcare sectors. Jeffrey Liang, BenQ's President for the APAC region, highlighted India's burgeoning purchasing power and middle-class expansion as key catalysts for this growth.

The BenQ Group is enhancing its product range with premium monitors and projectors to captivate affluent consumers. It is also exploring the establishment of a manufacturing unit in India, alongside its existing third-party operations. The education sector presents a significant growth avenue, as smart classrooms equipped with interactive technology become more prevalent.

Liang emphasized that India, currently BenQ's third-largest market, could soon rank second, contingent on the company's ability to effectively serve local customers. Specialized products tailored for Indian IT professionals and premium healthcare display technology signal BenQ's commitment to adapt to India's unique demands.