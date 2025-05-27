Left Menu

BenQ Eyes India as Its Future Market Giant

Taiwan-based BenQ aims to elevate India as its second largest market globally, focusing on premium display solutions in education and healthcare sectors. With plans for a manufacturing unit and specialized product designs, BenQ targets India's growing middle class and rising purchasing power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan-based display solutions provider BenQ is eyeing India as a potential major market, with growing opportunities in education and healthcare sectors. Jeffrey Liang, BenQ's President for the APAC region, highlighted India's burgeoning purchasing power and middle-class expansion as key catalysts for this growth.

The BenQ Group is enhancing its product range with premium monitors and projectors to captivate affluent consumers. It is also exploring the establishment of a manufacturing unit in India, alongside its existing third-party operations. The education sector presents a significant growth avenue, as smart classrooms equipped with interactive technology become more prevalent.

Liang emphasized that India, currently BenQ's third-largest market, could soon rank second, contingent on the company's ability to effectively serve local customers. Specialized products tailored for Indian IT professionals and premium healthcare display technology signal BenQ's commitment to adapt to India's unique demands.

