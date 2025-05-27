South Africa's Tech Ownership Policy Sparks Controversy

South Africa's Minister of Communications, Solly Malatsi, faced Parliament on Tuesday to address allegations regarding proposed changes to ownership laws for tech firms. Critics accuse the government of favoring Elon Musk's Starlink amid claims of White privilege concerns.

Malatsi argued that the policy revision aims to promote competition, not cater to specific companies, dismissing suggestions of political influence following a recent meeting between Presidents Ramaphosa and Trump.

The draft policy, which offers stakeholders 30 days for feedback, aims to balance foreign investment and economic empowerment, though questions about its impact on South Africa's Black ownership laws persist.

