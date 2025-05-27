Left Menu

South Africa's Tech Ownership Policy Sparks Controversy

South Africa's Communications Minister, Solly Malatsi, has proposed easing Black ownership requirements for tech firms, leading to accusations of catering to Elon Musk's Starlink business. Malatsi defended the move, stating it's to boost market competition and not influenced by recent political meetings or catering to specific individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:45 IST
South Africa's Tech Ownership Policy Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Minister of Communications, Solly Malatsi, faced Parliament on Tuesday to address allegations regarding proposed changes to ownership laws for tech firms. Critics accuse the government of favoring Elon Musk's Starlink amid claims of White privilege concerns.

Malatsi argued that the policy revision aims to promote competition, not cater to specific companies, dismissing suggestions of political influence following a recent meeting between Presidents Ramaphosa and Trump.

The draft policy, which offers stakeholders 30 days for feedback, aims to balance foreign investment and economic empowerment, though questions about its impact on South Africa's Black ownership laws persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025