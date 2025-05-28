Japan Aims High: Pioneering U.S.-Japan Rocket Launch

A Tokyo-based rocket startup announced plans to test-launch a prototype in the United States using American-made engines this December. This initiative aims to achieve the first U.S.-Japan joint commercial rocket launch and tackle Japan's shortage of competitive launch vehicles.

Driving the need for innovation is SpaceX's recent advancements, including a ninth test of its fully reusable Starship. Other global players such as Blue Origin, and companies in China and Europe, are also developing reusable launchers.

Innovative Space Carrier (ISC) is set to conduct tests at New Mexico's Spaceport America, using a Hadley engine from U.S. firm Ursa Major. ISC aims to build an orbital launcher by 2028, supported by government subsidies and partnerships, to meet the growing demands of Japan's space sector.