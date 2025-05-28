Japan Aims High: Pioneering U.S.-Japan Rocket Launch
A Tokyo-based startup is set to test-launch a prototype rocket in the U.S., aiming for the first U.S.-Japan joint commercial launch. This initiative seeks to address Japan's rocket shortage and enhance its space industry's competitiveness, driven by global market leaders like SpaceX.
A Tokyo-based rocket startup announced plans to test-launch a prototype in the United States using American-made engines this December. This initiative aims to achieve the first U.S.-Japan joint commercial rocket launch and tackle Japan's shortage of competitive launch vehicles.
Driving the need for innovation is SpaceX's recent advancements, including a ninth test of its fully reusable Starship. Other global players such as Blue Origin, and companies in China and Europe, are also developing reusable launchers.
Innovative Space Carrier (ISC) is set to conduct tests at New Mexico's Spaceport America, using a Hadley engine from U.S. firm Ursa Major. ISC aims to build an orbital launcher by 2028, supported by government subsidies and partnerships, to meet the growing demands of Japan's space sector.
ALSO READ
SpaceX Boost: FAA Clears Path for Starship Flight 9 Operations
FAA Clears Path for SpaceX's Starry Ambitions: Starship Flight 9's Journey Delayed
China Launches Methane-Powered Rocket, SpaceX Awaits FAA's Green Light
Starship Soars: SpaceX's Ninth Launch Breaks New Ground
SpaceX Starship Launches in Quest for Greater Heights