TRAI Initiates Spectrum Consultation for 5G-Ready Backhaul Networks

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken the first steps toward optimizing future telecommunications infrastructure. On Wednesday, the regulatory body introduced a new consultation process aimed at assigning spectrum in six microwave bands historically utilized for tower backhaul, as well as the E and V bands, which are set to be integral to 5G networks.

The consultation, embodied in a discussion paper released by TRAI, calls for industry feedback on various issues such as spectrum demand, commercial services applicability, and assignment methods. Central to these discussions are the E and V bands, heralded for their capacity to provide the high-throughput backhaul necessary for data-intensive 5G services.

Industry stakeholders have until June 25, 2025, to submit their comments and until July 9 for countercomments. The regulator's enquiries explore topics including the commercial and spectrum assignment terms, and potential impacts on current services within bands under consideration for reallocation and potential auction. With these consultations, TRAI seeks not only to enhance current telecommunication frameworks but also to prepare for upcoming global standards discussions at the World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027.

