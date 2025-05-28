In a call for increased scrutiny and competitive balance, Senator Elizabeth Warren has addressed the U.S. Department of Defense, urging them to foster diverse artificial intelligence contracting. This plea follows new revelations about tech mogul Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok expanding its footprint within federal circles, which poses potential conflicts of interest.

Warren's letter emphasizes the need for non-consolidated AI procurement practices to prevent high costs, risk concentration, and innovation stifling. Her concerns come shortly after a Reuters report highlighted Grok's growing use by the DOGE team for data analysis, suggesting possible legal and security breaches.

In her correspondence, Warren asks the Pentagon to detail its AI acquisition strategies and data protection measures by June 9. Meanwhile, a recent meeting involving Musk at the Pentagon underscores the strategic importance of AI evolution in defense sectors, despite new governmental guidelines pushing for competitive American AI marketplaces.

