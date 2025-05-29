Elon Musk’s Strategic Retreat: Tesla’s Turbulent Path Forward

Elon Musk's decision to step away from the Trump administration has stirred investor optimism, as attention shifts back to his vast business empire. Tesla is grappling with declining sales while SpaceX strives to meet ambitious goals despite recent launch failures.

Musk's political connections previously eased regulatory hurdles, yet they have also precipitated backlash affecting Tesla's market standing. Analysts indicate that, despite Musk's realignment, Tesla must implement substantial operational improvements, particularly to counter rising competition in China.

With Musk's continued focus on autonomous technology, the upcoming launch of Tesla's robotaxi fleet could be pivotal. Musk, meanwhile, questions legislation affecting energy tax credits, potentially impacting Tesla's strategic vision in the growing electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)