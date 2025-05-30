Chinese Stock Market Stumbles Amid Tariff Turmoil

On Friday, Chinese stocks faced significant declines as the market reacted to a U.S. court's decision to reinstate tariffs, putting pressure on Apple suppliers. This development, compounded by ongoing concerns over a price war in the auto sector, led to a notable drop in major indices.

The CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices witnessed downturns, with the latter plunging 3% to 3,353.07 points. Hong Kong's market mirrored this pessimism as the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.7%, and the Hang Seng Index dropped 1.5%, marking an end to its six-week winning streak.

Apple suppliers experienced notable declines after an appeals court upheld tariffs, reversing a previous trade court ruling. Meanwhile, buoying some sections of the market, the CSI Banks Index rose by 1%, spurred by reports of new financial policies set to be announced by the People's Bank of China next month.

