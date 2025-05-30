Left Menu

Chinese Stock Market Stumbles Amid Tariff Turmoil

Chinese stocks fell on Friday primarily due to weakened Apple suppliers and ongoing price war concerns in the auto sector. The blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices further declined, influenced by the U.S. court's tariff decision. Despite this, the CSI Banks Index saw a positive rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:20 IST
Chinese Stock Market Stumbles Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Chinese stocks faced significant declines as the market reacted to a U.S. court's decision to reinstate tariffs, putting pressure on Apple suppliers. This development, compounded by ongoing concerns over a price war in the auto sector, led to a notable drop in major indices.

The CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices witnessed downturns, with the latter plunging 3% to 3,353.07 points. Hong Kong's market mirrored this pessimism as the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.7%, and the Hang Seng Index dropped 1.5%, marking an end to its six-week winning streak.

Apple suppliers experienced notable declines after an appeals court upheld tariffs, reversing a previous trade court ruling. Meanwhile, buoying some sections of the market, the CSI Banks Index rose by 1%, spurred by reports of new financial policies set to be announced by the People's Bank of China next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

