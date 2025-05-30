Elon Musk's Departure from Washington: Trouble or Triumph?

Elon Musk is withdrawing from Washington, redirecting efforts toward his varied business empire, facing multiple challenges across sectors. For Tesla, critical issues revolve around plummeting profits and brand erosion after Musk's political affiliations harmed its market standing.

Meanwhile, the potential launch of Tesla's driverless taxis looms large on the horizon, raising both investor hopes and regulatory questions. SpaceX's financial health remains ambiguous, as the aerospace giant looks to rebound from explosive setbacks while enticing investor interest with new financing rounds.

In social media, Musk's platform X aims to recover its advertising base after a turbulent period. Internationally, his satellite venture Starlink navigates political currents and regulatory shifts in a bid to expand globally, potentially impacted by Musk's exit from political proximity.

(With inputs from agencies.)