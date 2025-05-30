Leadership Transition at LTIMindtree: Debashis Chatterjee Retires, Venu Lambu Steps Up

On Friday, LTIMindtree announced the retirement of its CEO and Managing Director, Debashis Chatterjee, who cited personal reasons for his decision. The announcement came during the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Venu Lambu, currently serving as CEO-Designate, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director effective May 31, 2025. The Board of Directors confirmed his appointment, marking a significant step in the leadership transition.

Chatterjee stated that leading LTIMindtree from its formative stages has been a great honor. He expresses satisfaction in the foundations laid for future success and confidence that Lambu will guide the company towards reaching new milestones.

