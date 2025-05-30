Left Menu

India's Defence Boost: Private Sector's Role in LCA Tejas Manufacturing

In Hyderabad, a private Indian company handed over the first centre fuselage assembly for the LCA Tejas Mk1A to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, marking a milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing. This partnership with private industry aims to enhance production capabilities and further the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

Updated: 30-05-2025 22:31 IST
In a significant development for India's defence sector, the indigenous manufacturing capabilities received a boost as the first centre fuselage assembly for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A was handed over to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by a private Indian firm. The handover, which took place in Hyderabad, signifies a critical step in establishing a fourth production line for the LCA Mk1A, complementing existing ones in Bengaluru and Nashik.

This milestone marks the first time a major sub-assembly for the Tejas has been manufactured by a private entity, showcasing the growing synergy between HAL and Indian industry. The LCA Tejas Division has already integrated various structural modules and plans to expand this collaborative model to future projects, increasing production and bolstering India's aerospace capabilities.

HAL's partnership with over 6,300 Indian vendors, including 2,448 MSMEs, aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. With orders worth Rs 13,763 crore placed with Indian suppliers over the past three years, HAL is actively pursuing further indigenisation of aircraft systems and components to strengthen domestic supply chains.

