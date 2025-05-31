Genesys International's Profits Skyrocket with Innovative Geospatial Solutions

Geospatial solutions firm Genesys International has announced a notable 27.5% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 18.94 crore for the January-March quarter.

The figures show a significant rise from the previous year's Rs 14.85 crore, as revealed in a regulatory filing. Revenue for the quarter rose by 32.3% to Rs 94.16 crore compared to Rs 71.17 crore in Q4 FY24.

Annually, the company's net profit for FY 2024-25 hit Rs 56.22 crore, a dramatic growth from the Rs 22.07 crore recorded previously. The revenue for the year was Rs 311.03 crore, showing a 56.8% increase from FY24's Rs 198.24 crore. The launch of their India Map Stack underlines a crucial growth phase, said Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik.

(With inputs from agencies.)