Reliance Enters Global Tech Titans: A Look at AI's Transformative Impact

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is the sole Indian firm in the top 30 global tech companies, ranked 23rd by market cap. The report 'Trends - Artificial Intelligence' highlights AI's rapid adoption and its impact on industries. Major investments drive AI integration into tech products globally.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the only Indian company featured in the top 30 publicly traded global technology firms, according to a comprehensive 340-page report titled 'Trends - Artificial Intelligence'. This report sheds light on the swift global incorporation and transformative impact of AI technologies.

The listing, based on market capitalisation, saw prominent positions occupied by US tech giants such as Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple. Reliance Industries ranked 23rd with a market capitalisation of USD 216 billion. The report also underscores the evolving landscape of technology firms, with China, Germany, and India emerging as new entrants among the top players.

AI is heralding a new era of technological advancement, with its applications permeating various sectors from customer service to manufacturing. As significant investment scales in AI infrastructure, the divide between digital and physical realms is diminishing, signaling a profound shift in how technology is integrated into daily life and industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

