Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab and Skilling Platform aims to skill 10,000 students across Goa in emerging technologies

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab and Skilling Platform will be implemented by BharatCares Sanquelim (Goa), 27th May 2025: In a major step toward strengthening digital skilling in Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, today inaugurated the Lenovo LEAP Digital Innovation Lab located at the Government College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Sanquelim and officially launched the program's dedicated online skilling platform. The initiative is part of Lenovo India and Motorola Mobility India's CSR program—Lenovo LEAP and is being implemented by BharatCares(Social Impact Arm of CSRBOX Group). The initiative aims to train 10,000 students across Goa in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Full Stack Web Development, with a strong focus on inclusion—targeting at least 40% women participants and reaching 1,000 students with disabilities. The Digital Innovation Lab will serve as a central space for hands-on, experiential learning. Complementing this is the Lenovo LEAP Learning Management System, a custom-built digital platform offering structured, accessible, and industry-aligned training opportunities. The launch event was graced by Shri Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, and also witnessed the presence of senior representatives from the Directorate of Higher Education, Goa, including Shri Bhushan K. Savaikar, Director, and Dr. Niyan Marchon, Program Director. They were joined by leadership from Lenovo India, and BharatCares, including Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Vice President & Managing Director, Lenovo India; Mr. Bhomik Shah, Founder and CEO, CSRBOX Group and Managing Trustee, BharatCares; and Mr. Manoviraj Singh, Vice President, CSR and Government Practice, BharatCares. The launch was marked by a showcase of AI-based projects and prototypes developed by students as part of a 30-hour immersive workshop titled "AI in Action." During the workshop, student teams worked on real-world problem statements and built functional solutions using AI technologies. These students were felicitated during the event and awarded certificates by the dignitaries present. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, said, "This initiative is designed with inclusivity and scale at its core. Through Lenovo LEAP, we are not only creating skilled professionals but also shaping responsible innovators who will contribute meaningfully to India's digital growth story." Shailendra Katyal, VP & Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, ​​​"At Lenovo, we're proud to collaborate with our partners to empower the next generation of innovators. By bringing advanced AI/ML capabilities into a hands-on learning environment, the Digital Innovation Lab and the LEAP platform will together enable students and faculty across disciplines to engage in real-world problem-solving, cutting-edge research, and meaningful innovation." Bhomik Shah, Founder and CEO, CSRBOX Group, said, "This initiative is designed with inclusivity and scale at its core. Through Lenovo LEAP, we are not only creating skilled professionals but also shaping responsible innovators who will contribute meaningfully to India's digital growth story." The lab is equipped with modern computing infrastructure, adaptive learning tools for students, and high-speed connectivity to facilitate online and offline training. The launch of the Lenovo LEAP learning site provides continuous learning support and access to industry ready curriculum with students receiving certificates of participation. About BharatCares BharatCares, the social impact arm of the CSRBOX Group stands tall amongst the Top 50 Social Impact Organisations in India. Specifically established and curated for program delivery, BharatCares' commitment revolves around the principles of innovation, technology, and scalability, aiming to address societal challenges comprehensively. Functioning as a social solution bridge, BharatCares facilitates collaboration among communities, innovators, funders and government to implement the best impact solution for the last mile. Our flagship initiatives focus on improving education, employability, rural and healthcare infrastructure, entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability and road safety. To find out more, visit: https://bharatcares.org/ About Lenovo Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub and Motorola Global Blog.

