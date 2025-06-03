R Systems and Mavvrik Partner to Enable Proactive Financial Governance for AI and Hybrid Infrastructure

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India & EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., United States – Business Wire India R Systems International Limited, a global leader in digital product engineering and Mavvrik, a leader in AI cost governance, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises gain visibility and precise financial control over rapidly escalating AI, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure investments.

As enterprises fast-track AI initiatives, infrastructure costs are becoming more fragmented, unpredictable, and difficult to track and manage. Untracked usage, cost attribution gaps, shared services, and siloed billing data make it difficult to understand true cost drivers or measure returns on investment. The R Systems–Mavvrik partnership helps organizations shift from reactive tracking to proactive financial governance for measuring accountability across AI, cloud, and hybrid environments.

"As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, they're not just managing higher infrastructure costs but also navigating a new layer of financial and operational complexity. Traditional cost models were never designed for the dynamic, GPU-intensive, and hybrid environments AI demands. This R Systems–Mavvrik partnership is about helping businesses move from reactive cost tracking to proactive financial governance, so they can scale responsibly, with clarity, control, and confidence," said Srikara Rao, CTO, R Systems.

The joint solution combines R Systems' Dexterity Assessment Framework with Mavvrik's real-time cost intelligence platform to deliver actionable insights and measurable control.

Key Solution Benefits • Real-Time Financial Visibility: Unified dashboards that track and attribute AI, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure costs by product, service, or business unit.

• Proactive Cost Governance: Automated policy enforcement, GPU chargebacks, and budget controls to manage spend and prevent overruns.

• Faster, Informed Decisions: Actionable insights to support pricing, forecasting, and investment strategies across dynamic IT environments.

"AI isn't just a new workload, it's a multiplier for cost complexity across the stack," said Sundeep Goel, CEO of Mavvrik. "From cloud sprawl to opaque billing and siloed cost data, enterprises are struggling to govern spend. This partnership brings together the proven technology and expertise to help teams regain control and scale with confidence." For more details visit https://www.rsystems.com/our-partners/mavvrik/ About R Systems R Systems is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and develops chip-to-cloud software products, platforms, and digital experiences that empower its clients to achieve higher revenues and operational efficiency. Our product mindset and engineering capabilities in Cloud, Data, AI, and CX enable us to serve key players in the high-tech industry, including ISVs, SaaS, and Internet companies, as well as product companies in telecom, media, finance, manufacturing, health and public services verticals.

R Systems uses its expertise in automation and integration including RPA and No-Code-Low-code platforms to help enterprises across these verticals achieve their OKRs.

www.rsystems.com About Mavvrik Mavvrik is the financial control centre for AI and hybrid infrastructure. With real-time visibility, intelligent cost attribution, and proactive guardrails, Mavvrik helps enterprises manage costs across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem environments—enabling faster decisions, improved forecasting, and sustained margin protection.

www.mavvrik.ai To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Financial Governance Solution by R Systems & Mavvrik

