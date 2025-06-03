Evergent Technologies Unveils Global Innovation Hub in Telangana

On Tuesday, Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industries, D Sridhar Babu, officially inaugurated the Global Value Center (GVC) of Evergent Technologies in Hyderabad. This center marks a significant milestone for the California-based company, which specializes in AI-powered SaaS solutions for various sectors including media, entertainment, and telecommunications.

Already employing over 600 engineering and artificial intelligence professionals, Evergent plans to expand its workforce to more than 1,000 by the end of 2025. The GVC is set to be a focal point for the company's strategic product and innovation efforts, according to an official release.

The Minister engaged in discussions with Evergent's senior leadership, including CEO Vijay Sajja, to explore future growth strategies and potential collaborations in innovation and talent development. Emphasizing Telangana's ambitious economic goals, Sridhar Babu stated that the state is poised to contribute USD 1 trillion to India's economy over the next decade by transitioning to value-led growth in high-impact areas such as AI and deep-tech.

