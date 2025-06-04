Movate Recognized as Leader in Conversational Commerce by NelsonHall

In an impressive acknowledgment of its capabilities, Movate has been named a Leader in the 2025 NEAT evaluation for Conversational Commerce by NelsonHall. This title reinforces Movate's strategic application of AI and advanced analytics to amplify sales and customer engagement.

Movate's designation as a leader is attributed to its innovative GenAI-powered solutions, predictive lead scoring models, and advanced conversational AI. These tools have been instrumental in driving revenue and enriching customer experiences for global brands, notably in high-tech sectors.

Experts, including Ivan Kotzev from NelsonHall, commend Movate's adeptness in harnessing data science for dynamic buyer intent analysis and real-time upsell recommendations, cementing its standing in the evolving domain of conversational commerce.

