Left Menu

Movate Recognized as Leader in Conversational Commerce by NelsonHall

Movate, a digital technology and customer experience company, has been recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2025 NEAT evaluation for Conversational Commerce. This recognition highlights Movate's innovative use of AI and analytics in enhancing sales and customer retention capabilities, particularly in high-tech sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:22 IST
Movate Recognized as Leader in Conversational Commerce by NelsonHall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive acknowledgment of its capabilities, Movate has been named a Leader in the 2025 NEAT evaluation for Conversational Commerce by NelsonHall. This title reinforces Movate's strategic application of AI and advanced analytics to amplify sales and customer engagement.

Movate's designation as a leader is attributed to its innovative GenAI-powered solutions, predictive lead scoring models, and advanced conversational AI. These tools have been instrumental in driving revenue and enriching customer experiences for global brands, notably in high-tech sectors.

Experts, including Ivan Kotzev from NelsonHall, commend Movate's adeptness in harnessing data science for dynamic buyer intent analysis and real-time upsell recommendations, cementing its standing in the evolving domain of conversational commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025