India's Big Data Surge: A New Tech Leader Emerges
With unparalleled data capacity, India is positioned to lead in AI and deep tech. Former WEF MD Claude Smadja highlights India's data superiority as key to advancing global technological innovation. As major economies face challenges, India must leverage this moment to become a global tech innovator.
India's advancements in data and big data have positioned it at a critical juncture for accelerating technological innovation, former World Economic Forum Managing Director Claude Smadja observes.
With its unmatched data collection and utilization capabilities, India is on the brink of becoming a global leader in AI and deep tech sectors. Smadja emphasized India's unique advantages in these fields.
Contrasting global economic dynamics, Smadja stated that while the US faces waning influence and China surmounts its structural hurdles, India's opportunity to assert itself as a tech innovation hub has arrived.
(With inputs from agencies.)
