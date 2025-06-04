India's Big Data Surge: A New Tech Leader Emerges

India's advancements in data and big data have positioned it at a critical juncture for accelerating technological innovation, former World Economic Forum Managing Director Claude Smadja observes.

With its unmatched data collection and utilization capabilities, India is on the brink of becoming a global leader in AI and deep tech sectors. Smadja emphasized India's unique advantages in these fields.

Contrasting global economic dynamics, Smadja stated that while the US faces waning influence and China surmounts its structural hurdles, India's opportunity to assert itself as a tech innovation hub has arrived.

