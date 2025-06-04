Innovative Financial Technology Solutions Transforming B2B Markets
Veefin Group leverages AI, ML, and NLP to provide innovative software consulting, MarTech, and financial solutions. It specializes in Supply Chain Finance and Digital Lending for banks and corporations. Headquartered in Mumbai, Veefin is a prominent player in the fintech sector with a presence in Bangladesh and India.
Veefin Group is revolutionizing the fintech sector by deploying cutting-edge technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP). The group offers specialized software consulting and media solutions alongside advanced capabilities in MarTech, trade finance, and automated receivables.
Through a range of services, Veefin also develops white-labeled Supply Chain Finance and Digital Lending solutions designed to support banks, financial institutions, and B2B marketplaces. Their expertise includes end-to-end lending solutions, smart credit decisioning, and comprehensive business analytics.
Headquartered in Mumbai and incorporated in 2020, Veefin Solutions Limited, as part of the Veefin Group of companies, is listed on the BSE SME. The company's regional offices in Dhaka and Ahmedabad further cement its influence across South Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
