Left Menu

UFI Filters Doubles Down on India Investment Plans

UFI Filters, an Italian leader in filtration technology and thermal management, plans to significantly increase its investments in India. Chairman Giorgio Girondi confirmed the expansion strategy, citing strong performance in the Indian market, where current revenues hover around 50 million Euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:00 IST
UFI Filters Doubles Down on India Investment Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a bold move to consolidate its presence in the Indian market, Italian filtration and thermal management giant UFI Filters is set to double its investments in the country. Chairman Giorgio Girondi revealed this strategic plan during a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, amid discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The announcement comes as Goyal embarks on a two-day visit aimed at fostering trade and investment ties between India and Italy. UFI Filters CEO Stefano Gava disclosed that the current revenues from the Indian operations are approximately 50 million euros, supported by investments in the range of 25-30 million euros.

UFI Filters serves diverse sectors, from automotive and aerospace to marine and custom industrial applications, hinting at vast growth potential that the company seeks to capitalize on in the thriving Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025