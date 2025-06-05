Left Menu

Chile Connects to Asian Markets with Google's Pacific Data Cable

Google and Chile have signed an agreement to lay a new 14,800-kilometer submarine cable across the Pacific, set to connect Chile with Australia and Asia by 2027. This strategic initiative aims to boost Chile's digital connectivity, facilitate technological growth, and enhance international trade partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:30 IST
Chile Connects to Asian Markets with Google's Pacific Data Cable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a move set to enhance digital connectivity, Alphabet's Google has inked a deal with the Chilean government to lay a 14,800-kilometer submarine cable stretching across the Pacific. Scheduled for completion by 2027, this project will link Chile to both Australia and Asia, marking a significant step forward in regional cooperation.

The agreement, the first of its kind between a tech giant and Chile, highlights the burgeoning role of infrastructure in international trade. As reported by Chile's Transport Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz, the cable will serve as a state-of-the-art link in the South Pacific.

This initiative also signals a pivotal moment in the technological rivalry between China and the U.S., particularly in Latin America. With costs estimated up to $550 million, this strategically crucial project is expected to foster collaboration between nations while enhancing data-driven sectors like mining and astrophysics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

