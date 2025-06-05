Elon Musk's Political Gambit: Tesla Shares Tumble Amid Trump Tensions
Elon Musk's criticism of the Trump administration's tax legislation is impacting Tesla's stock. The strained relationship between Musk and Trump, along with EV policy changes, is unsettling investors. Tesla's market dynamics are affected, as sales drop and political associations shift, posing risks for Musk's business ventures.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has heightened his criticism of President Donald Trump's tax legislation, a move that is starting to impact investors and Tesla's stock performance. On Thursday, the company's shares dropped more than 5% as Musk's rhetoric suggested a strain in his previously beneficial relationship with Trump.
President Trump noted Musk's displeasure over changes to the electric vehicle mandate, stating that their once-strong relationship might now be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Musk's social media activities reveal his disdain for the legislation, which he labeled a "disgusting abomination," as he urges Congress to reject it.
This political rift is affecting Tesla's sales and Musk's other business ventures, like SpaceX and Starlink, as his alignment with the Trump administration stirs a wave of protests and investor anxiety. Tesla's future is uncertain, with market dynamics shifting as political affiliations and EV policy changes unfold.
