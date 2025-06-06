Countdown to Silence: Resilience's Uncertain Fate on Lunar Surface
The Japanese space firm ispace encountered communication issues with its lunar lander, Resilience, during its recent touchdown attempt. Despite previous crash lessons, this setback places it under scrutiny as global interest in moon exploration rises. A press conference is expected to provide clarity on Resilience's current status.
Japanese space firm ispace faced a communication setback with its uncrewed moon lander, Resilience, during a recent lunar touchdown attempt. This attempt, following a failed mission two years prior, aimed at Mare Frigoris, yet ended with the lander's altitude abruptly registering zero.
The sudden loss of connection stirred apprehension among ispace engineers, sponsors, and officials, who were gathered for a live viewing in Tokyo. The nerve-wracking moment halted celebrations as efforts continue to re-establish communication with the lander.
Scheduled for a press conference by CEO Takeshi Hakamada, the outcome remains unclear. The mission, carrying valuable scientific payloads, underwent software improvements post the 2023 crash, maintaining optimism for subsequent lunar initiatives amid an escalating global space race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
