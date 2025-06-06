Countdown to Silence: Resilience's Uncertain Fate on Lunar Surface

Japanese space firm ispace faced a communication setback with its uncrewed moon lander, Resilience, during a recent lunar touchdown attempt. This attempt, following a failed mission two years prior, aimed at Mare Frigoris, yet ended with the lander's altitude abruptly registering zero.

The sudden loss of connection stirred apprehension among ispace engineers, sponsors, and officials, who were gathered for a live viewing in Tokyo. The nerve-wracking moment halted celebrations as efforts continue to re-establish communication with the lander.

Scheduled for a press conference by CEO Takeshi Hakamada, the outcome remains unclear. The mission, carrying valuable scientific payloads, underwent software improvements post the 2023 crash, maintaining optimism for subsequent lunar initiatives amid an escalating global space race.

