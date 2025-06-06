Left Menu

Moon Mission Missteps: Ispace's Second Lunar Landing Attempt Fails

The Japanese company ispace experienced another setback as its uncrewed moon lander, Resilience, likely crashed during its attempted lunar touchdown. The mission aimed to make ispace the first non-U.S. company to land on the moon. The company remains focused on future lunar missions despite recent challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ispace, a Japanese company, has faced another setback in its lunar exploration ambitions as its uncrewed moon lander, Resilience, likely crashed during a recent touchdown attempt. This failure follows an unsuccessful mission two years ago, thwarting hopes of joining U.S. companies in achieving commercial moon landings.

The company reported that Resilience was unable to decelerate adequately while approaching the moon, leading to a loss of communication with the spacecraft post-impact. The failed attempt was broadcasted live, with flight data disappearing two minutes before the expected landing.

Ispace continues its commitment to lunar exploration and has planned multiple future missions in collaboration with U.S. and Japanese entities as part of the Artemis program. Despite recent failures, ispace aims to meet the growing demands for moon transportation and exploration.

