Karnataka's Quantum Leap: Phase-2 Research Park Approved

The Karnataka government has green-lit the development of Quantum Research Park phase-2 at IISc Bengaluru. The project will receive a Rs 48 crore government grant and is being developed in partnership with the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID).

This initiative, backed by Karnataka's Minister for Electronics and IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, is designed to bolster the state's stature in quantum research, skill-building, and innovation. The park will serve as a collaborative hub for academia, startups, and industries focusing on advanced quantum technologies.

Located at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the facility will offer state-of-the-art research and product development capabilities, alongside training services to upskill youth, reskill professionals, and enhance faculty training. In addition to its academic and industrial benefits, the initiative is expected to draw foreign direct investment, stimulate intellectual property creation, and explore new economic opportunities in areas such as cybersecurity, climate modeling, pharmaceuticals, and finance.