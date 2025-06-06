Left Menu

OpenAI Academy and NxtWave Launch GenAI Innovation Challenge Across India

OpenAI Academy and NxtWave have launched the OpenAI Academy X NxtWave Buildathon, the largest GenAI challenge in India, targeting 25,000+ students from STEM colleges. The event spans several stages with expert mentorship and culminates in a grand finale. Participants will compete to build impactful AI solutions with innovative tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:40 IST
OpenAI Academy and NxtWave Launch GenAI Innovation Challenge Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OpenAI Academy and NxtWave (NIAT) have joined forces to introduce the OpenAI Academy X NxtWave Buildathon, recognized as India's largest GenAI innovation challenge to date. The initiative invites top student innovators from STEM colleges across India to develop AI-driven solutions for critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture under themes like 'AI for Everyday India' and 'AI for Societal Good.'

The competition features a three-stage hybrid format, starting with a six-hour online GenAI workshop. Students then submit their concepts, which get evaluated by mentors for initial shortlisting. Those advancing enter intensive, region-based 48-hour buildathons, culminating in a Grand Finale where finalists pitch live to OpenAI experts.

Participants gain access to cutting-edge AI tools like GPT-4.1 models and LangChain, along with guidance from AI specialists. The initiative is set to encompass over 25,000 students and produce 2,000 projects, aiming to advance India's presence in AI innovation while offering significant rewards and career opportunities through national recognition and OpenAI ecosystem integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

