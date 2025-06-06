Pegatron Nears Final Decision on U.S. Factory Plans

Pegatron, a major supplier to tech giants Apple and Dell, is in the closing stages of finalizing its U.S. factory plans, President and CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng announced on Friday. An official decision on the location is anticipated either this month or next.

The Taiwan-based company's evaluation includes factors such as land and labor costs, with electricity being critical for the production of artificial intelligence servers, Cheng mentioned to reporters. He noted that the potential U.S. locations being considered mirror those of their industry peers.

In a strategic shift away from China, Pegatron has been expanding operations to sites in Southeast Asia and Mexico, influenced by policies during former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. The firm has a maintenance facility in Indiana and an office in California, and plans to commence AI server mass production in Mexico later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)