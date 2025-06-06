Left Menu

Pegatron Nears Final Decision on U.S. Factory Plans

Pegatron, a key supplier for Apple and Dell, is finalizing its U.S. factory plans with a decision expected soon. Key factors considered include land, labor, and electricity costs, crucial for AI server production. The Taiwanese company is expanding sites beyond China, with plans already in place for Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:18 IST
Pegatron Nears Final Decision on U.S. Factory Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pegatron, a major supplier to tech giants Apple and Dell, is in the closing stages of finalizing its U.S. factory plans, President and CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng announced on Friday. An official decision on the location is anticipated either this month or next.

The Taiwan-based company's evaluation includes factors such as land and labor costs, with electricity being critical for the production of artificial intelligence servers, Cheng mentioned to reporters. He noted that the potential U.S. locations being considered mirror those of their industry peers.

In a strategic shift away from China, Pegatron has been expanding operations to sites in Southeast Asia and Mexico, influenced by policies during former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. The firm has a maintenance facility in Indiana and an office in California, and plans to commence AI server mass production in Mexico later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025