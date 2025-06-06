Pegatron Nears Final Decision on U.S. Factory Plans
Pegatron, a key supplier for Apple and Dell, is finalizing its U.S. factory plans with a decision expected soon. Key factors considered include land, labor, and electricity costs, crucial for AI server production. The Taiwanese company is expanding sites beyond China, with plans already in place for Mexico.
Pegatron, a major supplier to tech giants Apple and Dell, is in the closing stages of finalizing its U.S. factory plans, President and CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng announced on Friday. An official decision on the location is anticipated either this month or next.
The Taiwan-based company's evaluation includes factors such as land and labor costs, with electricity being critical for the production of artificial intelligence servers, Cheng mentioned to reporters. He noted that the potential U.S. locations being considered mirror those of their industry peers.
In a strategic shift away from China, Pegatron has been expanding operations to sites in Southeast Asia and Mexico, influenced by policies during former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. The firm has a maintenance facility in Indiana and an office in California, and plans to commence AI server mass production in Mexico later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
